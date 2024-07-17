Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 82,868 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.22.

Chevron Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,354,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $296.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

