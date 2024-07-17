Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 961 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.40. 3,150,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,127,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

