Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.44. 1,107,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,842. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.01.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.