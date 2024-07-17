Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 138,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 747.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 103,455 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,768,000 after buying an additional 331,770 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 3,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 119.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,023,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,507,291. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

