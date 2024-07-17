Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,228 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,399,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 97,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,777,000 after purchasing an additional 94,599 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.96. 1,346,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,268. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

