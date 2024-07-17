Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 268 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $2,814,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $253.92. 440,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,947. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.