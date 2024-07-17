Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 66 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,991.36. The stock had a trading volume of 56,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,871.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2,887.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.