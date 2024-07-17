Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.02. 539,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 718,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. Loop Capital raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $539.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 120,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

