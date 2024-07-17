Compound Price Hits $50.98 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $426.21 million and $33.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $50.98 or 0.00079792 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021670 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010336 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000025 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,756 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,755.80660664 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.0670487 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 505 active market(s) with $36,658,006.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

