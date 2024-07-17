Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) & Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Financial Contrast

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Conifer and Everest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 1 0 0 0 1.00 Everest Group 0 3 4 1 2.75

Conifer currently has a consensus price target of $0.61, suggesting a potential downside of 26.51%. Everest Group has a consensus price target of $437.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.87%. Given Everest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Conifer.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -27.43% -524.00% -9.63% Everest Group 18.69% 24.86% 6.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Conifer and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.9% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Everest Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conifer and Everest Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $98.76 million 0.10 -$25.90 million ($2.19) -0.38 Everest Group $14.59 billion 1.18 $2.52 billion $67.29 5.86

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Conifer has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Group beats Conifer on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and accident and health, specialty underwriters, eversports and entertainment, and surety and credit, marine and aviation, as well as structured and property hybrid solutions. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023.Everest Group, Ltd., was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

