Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Trading 32% Higher

Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF – Get Free Report) shares were up 32% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 39,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Core Lithium Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.
Core Lithium Company Profile
Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, uranium, lead, zinc, rare earth elements, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory; and Shoobridge Lithium, Anningie and Barrow Creek Lithium, Blueys and Inkheart Lead/Silver, the Bynoe Gold, and Napperby uranium projects located in the Northern Territory.
