Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock Position Lifted by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 188.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,588 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after buying an additional 1,740,685 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 148.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,650,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,655,000 after buying an additional 1,581,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,403,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,142,000 after buying an additional 66,575 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,302,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,030,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Down 5.8 %

Core & Main stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,416.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,319. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

