Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 6,089,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 7,174,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

A number of analysts have commented on CORZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

