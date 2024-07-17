CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,725 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.77.

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,043. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

