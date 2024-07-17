Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,271 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFG stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.87. 667,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $58.51.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

