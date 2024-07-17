Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.84.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $25.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,528,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,580. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

