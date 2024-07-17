Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.64. 844,112 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.