Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,605 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.03. 294,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $284.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $243.50 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

