Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NEE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,878,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,790,809. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

