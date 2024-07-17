Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $3,125,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in M&T Bank by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $59,418,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,526 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.65. 1,078,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.