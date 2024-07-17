Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $609,000 Stock Position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUFR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. 1,551,664 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

