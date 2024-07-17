Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $937,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,994,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after purchasing an additional 598,325 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.99. 571,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.75. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $309.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

