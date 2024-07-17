Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,081. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $68.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of -0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

