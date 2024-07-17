Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 195 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.23. 8,495,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,247,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average is $205.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $229.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

