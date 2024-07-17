Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Creative Medical Technology Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ CELZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.11. Creative Medical Technology has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.42. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Creative Medical Technology will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CELZ Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Creative Medical Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

