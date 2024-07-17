Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Credo Technology Group traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 1045448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRDO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $257,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,806,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,684,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,388,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,572,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $257,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,806,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 936,678 shares of company stock worth $25,443,394. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,301 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,224,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after acquiring an additional 413,149 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,631,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.94 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

