Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,200 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 682,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter worth $35,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 0.5 %

CRESY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $475.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Announces Dividend

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 13.46%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.3826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

