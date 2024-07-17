CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CRH were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

CRH Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. 4,275,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,518. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.92.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

