Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,200

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,400 ($57.06) to GBX 4,200 ($54.47) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($68.73) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

CRDA opened at GBX 3,989 ($51.73) on Monday. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 3,849 ($49.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,032 ($78.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3,269.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,329.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,611.82.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($59.01), for a total value of £100,100 ($129,814.55). Insiders have acquired 10 shares of company stock worth $43,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

