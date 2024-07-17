CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded down $14.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.94. 3,496,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.71, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.81.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

