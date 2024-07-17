CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $420.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.81.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $10.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $358.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,173. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.33, a PEG ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.