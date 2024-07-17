CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 2.3%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $380.55 and last traded at $379.77. Approximately 932,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,089,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.93. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

