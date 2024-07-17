Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-7.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

