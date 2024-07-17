Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 29.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter.
Cryo-Cell International Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of CCEL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 1,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253. Cryo-Cell International has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $58.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.47.
Cryo-Cell International Company Profile
