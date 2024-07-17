Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. 183,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 321,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CUE. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUE

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 128.30% and a negative net margin of 711.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 150,457 shares during the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.