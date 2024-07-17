Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. 183,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 321,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on CUE. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUE
Cue Biopharma Stock Performance
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 128.30% and a negative net margin of 711.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 150,457 shares during the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cue Biopharma
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.