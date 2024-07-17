Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 52-Week High at $288.26

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $288.26 and last traded at $287.57, with a volume of 16632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 140.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

