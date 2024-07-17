Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in June

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYFWF remained flat at $2.64 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

