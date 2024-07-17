D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $205.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $162.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 49.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

