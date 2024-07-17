Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Short Interest Up 15.2% in June

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 13,630,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Dayforce Stock Performance

DAY remained flat at $55.61 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,476. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. Dayforce has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Dayforce will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

