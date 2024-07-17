DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0340 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00079687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00021692 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010146 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.