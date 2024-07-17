Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Up 18.1%

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) were up 18.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.40 ($0.15). Approximately 528,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 405,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.65 ($0.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 95 ($1.23) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Deltic Energy Trading Up 11.4 %

Deltic Energy Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.70. The company has a market cap of £10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

