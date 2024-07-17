Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Up 18.1%

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) were up 18.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.40 ($0.15). Approximately 528,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 405,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.65 ($0.13).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 95 ($1.23) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELT
Deltic Energy Trading Up 11.4 %
Deltic Energy Company Profile
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deltic Energy
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.