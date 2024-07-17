Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT) Declares Dividend of GBX 5

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Dewhurst Group Stock Performance
DWHT stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.38) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,203.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,019.92. Dewhurst Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700 ($9.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,350 ($17.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.36 million, a PE ratio of 2,096.77 and a beta of 0.53.
Dewhurst Group Company Profile
