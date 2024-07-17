Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT) Declares Dividend of GBX 5

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dewhurst Group Stock Performance

DWHT stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.38) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,203.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,019.92. Dewhurst Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700 ($9.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,350 ($17.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.36 million, a PE ratio of 2,096.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

