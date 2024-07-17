Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $236.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $243.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.50.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.90. 744,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $135.18 and a 1 year high of $214.47. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

