Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) by 131.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of SOXS traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. 31,108,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,779,258. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

