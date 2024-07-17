Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $65.30

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.30, but opened at $58.60. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 12,056,238 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

