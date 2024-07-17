Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 804,938 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the previous session’s volume of 211,614 shares.The stock last traded at $90.88 and had previously closed at $92.06.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

