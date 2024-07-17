DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DLH in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLH by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DLH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

DLH Price Performance

DLH stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.49 million, a PE ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.18. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLH

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.