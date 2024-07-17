Doheny Asset Management CA Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.24. 7,295,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average is $155.22. The company has a market cap of $297.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.22.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

