Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Short Interest Update

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dongfang Electric Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNGFF remained flat at $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. Dongfang Electric has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.
About Dongfang Electric
