Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Short Interest Update

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dongfang Electric Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNGFF remained flat at $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. Dongfang Electric has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Get Dongfang Electric alerts:

About Dongfang Electric

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and sale of power generation equipment in China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Renewable Energy Equipment, Clean and Efficient Energy Equipment, Engineering and Trade, Modern Manufacturing Services Industry, and Emerging Growth Industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfang Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfang Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.