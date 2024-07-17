DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,320,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 20,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock worth $60,996,583. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,938,000 after acquiring an additional 747,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DraftKings by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 20.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,403,000 after purchasing an additional 663,427 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,340,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,101,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

